Government gives in; jail term, price capping may go

Giving in to the protesting private doctors — who have been demanding dropping of some provisions in the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill — the State government is likely to do away with jail term and price capping of various procedures for all patients.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the two-hour-long meeting with doctors in Belagavi on Friday, said the 10-year-old KPME Act would be tabled in the Assembly on Monday, with “suitable changes”. Sources said the Chief Minister, who wanted to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand, prevailed upon the doctors to withdraw their five-day strike without further delay.

According to doctors, who were part of the meeting, the imprisonment clause is likely to be replaced with a new rule that will envisage slapping a penalty for the first two offences and revoking licence for the third.

The doctors pointed out that it had been “mutually agreed upon” that price capping would be applicable only for government health scheme patients and for those referred by government hospitals to private hospitals under the scheme. This is what already existed. The prices will be fixed by an expert committee.

What has pleased private doctors is that they have managed to convince the Chief Minister and Health Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who has been keen on tabling the Bill without any changes, to reconsider the setting up of metropolitan grievance redressal committees, headed by the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers (CEOs). This, without an option of a lawyer representing them.

Now, instead of the metropolitan grievance redressal committee, the District KPME Registration committee is likely to handle grievances. This committee will also have two IMA members. “Moreover, medical cases will be referred to the Karnataka Medical Council, and criminal cases will be based on existing laws. The doctors can now make use of the services of a lawyer,” said Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health group of institutions.

Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said the issue of price capping of various procedures for all patients was a major demand of the doctors. “We are happy that the government has assured us that this will be the same as it existed earlier (only for scheme patients). Moreover, an expert committee will fix the prices, we have been assured,” he said, adding that penalty for erring doctors will also be graded with repeat offenders getting higher quantum. “We are happy with the government’s response... We now want other States to emulate the amended KPME Act,” Dr. Shetty said.

IMA State unit president H.N. Ravindra, who announced that the strike had been withdrawn following “successful talks”, said “all has ended well”. Mr. Ramesh Kumar, who said the provisions in the KPME (Amendments) Bill would restrain hospitals from charging “exorbitant and excess” charges from patients, said: “We have removed all doubts, fears, and apprehensions of doctors about the Bill.”