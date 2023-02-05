HamberMenu
Government focusing on green energy generation, says Energy Minister

We have long-term plans for meeting the State’s energy needs by 2030 and solar and wind energy sources will get priority, according to Sunil Kumar

February 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar addressing a public meeting after inaugurating his department’s completed projects and laying foundation stone for new ones at Sulekal village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district on Sunday.

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar addressing a public meeting after inaugurating his department’s completed projects and laying foundation stone for new ones at Sulekal village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Stressing the importance of environment-friendly green energy generation, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar has said that his government is making plans to focus on green energy generation in the days to come.

“We have long-term plans for meeting the State’s energy needs by 2030. Our focus will be expanding our capabilities in environment-friendly green energy generation. Solar and wind energy sources will get priority in our future plans,” Mr. Kumar said, after inaugurating his department’s completed projects and laying foundation stones for new ones at Sulekal village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district on Sunday.

The event was jointly organised by Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

Expressing his desire to make the Energy Department more people-friendly, the Minister said that supplying quality energy round the clock to farmers for irrigation pumpsets has always been the priority of his government.

“In a span of just two years, we have established and upgraded over 250 sub-stations across the State. As part of this regular expansion and upgradation, today we laid the foundation stone for projects that will be taken up at a cost of ₹150 crore. We have introduced the Hosa Belaku scheme for providing electricity supply to houses that have had no electricity connection so far. The scheme will ensure that no household in the State is left out of electricity connection. Earlier, farmers used to suffer a lot to get a defunct transformer repaired owing to inordinate delay. Now, we have put mechanisms in place to do it within 24 hours,” the Minister said and added that his government is supplying quality power to farmers irrigation pumpsets for seven hours a day at a cost of ₹16,000 crore a year.

Kanakagiri MLA Basavaraj Dhadesugur, who presided over the event, appealed to the Minister to provide quality electricity to farmers for at least 10 hours a day.

