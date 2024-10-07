About 14 lakh below the poverty line (BPL) cards — nearly 12.4 % of the total issued in Karnataka — have been identified as being issued to ineligible families by the government of Karnataka, which is in the process of weeding them out.

While about 12.79 lakh BPL cards have been issued to families whose annual income is more than ₹1.2 lakh, which is the threshold for BPL families, about 24,000 government employees are in possession of such cards. Another 1.37 lakh cards have not been used in the past more than six months to receive foodgrains in the public distribution system (PDS), according to a senior official.

Income tax payers and GST payers have been almost weeded out, sources said.

During a review meeting, the Chief Minister was stumped by the numbers and had asked officials to weed out bogus cards, leading to the drive.

To the wrong groups

“Thousands of crores are being spent on these families as part of the PDS and the guarantee schemes, but affluent families are receiving benefits meant for the poor. This resources that are going to the wrong group can be used for social or infrastructure investment in the State,” the official said.

Of the five guarantees, Anna Bhagya scheme entails not only 5 kg rice per person per month, but the State Government also transfers ₹170 in lieu of 5 kg of rice promised. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, where ₹2,000 is transferred to the woman head of the family every month, is also based on BPL cards. The two schemes together account for between ₹35,000 crore and ₹40,000 crore of the total ₹53,000 crore budgeted annually for the five guarantees.

For a total household of about 1.47 crore, Karnataka has about 1.13 crore BPL cards, which amounts to about 85% of the total households, according to the Finance Department.

The NITI Aayog has estimated that Karnataka should have about 5.67% citizens in the BPL category.

Dual income certificates

According to the official, the data of families above the BPL threshold had been captured since they are also found to be having two sets of annual income certificates.

“When it comes to the BPL card, reservation, and jobs, they are using an income certificate of ₹1 lakh annually. For loans, they have an income certificate of ₹3 lakh. Due to data integration, ineligible beneficiaries are now being identified. Their certified income is more than the BPL limit.”

Sources said that a large number of families have been found to have taken BPL cards to avail of free medical benefits under the Ayushman Bharath scheme.

“They are using the card only to get the medical facility. They are not taking ration. As many as 1.37 lakh BPL families are found to have not taken ration for over six months. Our suspicion is that someone else is taking their quota, or it is getting diverted to the market.”

The government is incurring expenditure between ₹1,000 crore and ₹1,500 crore on Ayushman Bharath.

Vicious cycle

An official said it was a vicious cycle where the yardstick to give BPL card is typically relaxed ahead of elections, and later drives are undertaken to delete ineligible beneficiaries.

When an attempt was made in 2006-07 to restrict the ration card only for foodgrains and not allow it to be used for any other government benefit to prevent its misuse, the proposal was opposed and the plan was shelved, sources added.