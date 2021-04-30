Government exploring oxygen-making in sugar factories

It will soon convene a meeting of officers and mill managers to discuss issue, says Minister

The State government is exploring the option of allowing sugar factories to produce oxygen.

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani told journalists in Bagalkot on Thursday that the government will soon convene a meeting of officers and sugar factory managers to discuss the issue.

This follows an experiment in Maharashtra where two factories have begun producing oxygen. One factory in Osmanabad is producing 20 tonnes of oxygen by modifying some equipment. Another began production on a pilot basis on Friday.

“Senior officers tell me that sugar mills producing ethanol can produce oxygen easily. I have asked some of them to explore the possibility and encourage sugar mills to do so,” he said.

“I am appealing to my friends in the sugar industry to make an attempt. This will be one of the ways in which they will give back to society,” he said.

He told The Hindu that he will ask technicians in his factories to prepare for oxygen production. However, it may take up to six months. “It might help us face the third wave of the epidemic that experts are predicting,” the Minister said.

An officer in the Sugar Commissionerate said that this will help address oxygen scarcity. “Of the 118 registered factories in the State, only 71 are functional. They can be roped into produce oxygen. It will address the problem of scarcity and reduce the cost and time spent in transporting oxygen,’’ the officer said. The government is yet to issue any order on this, he said.

The factories, however, said that it [they producing oxygen] is not so easy. “We can do it. But it is not easy. It involves new investment and significant time. Importantly, work will not start without the government taking the initiative,’’ managing director of two sugar factories in Belagavi Siddarth Wadennanavar said.

According to him, oxygen generation in sugar factories is independent of the existing process and the modifications are not easy to come by. “The most modern factory has only around 20% of the functional machinery. The rest of the machinery needs to be installed. We need molecular sieves that need to be imported, air purifiers, oxygen separators and compressors. Some of these are not made in India and need to be imported. All that can happen only if the government intervenes. It should not only help us get equipment but also ensure that the oxygen we produce after putting in so much of investment and effort has a steady market,’’ Mr Wadennanavar said.

Meanwhile, scientists said that it is not as difficult as the mills make it to be.

Scientist and director of S. Nijalingappa Sugar Institute Rayanna Khandagave said that the factories could take it up with minimal modifications. “Most factories are already equipped to produce ethanol. They can start oxygen production in a short time,” he said.

“This is their off-season time and sugar mills are sitting idle. They could hire a few professionals, buy some new equipment and start production. They could approach the government if they need any help,’’ he said.

“Oxygen can be produced wherever carbon dioxide is a by-product. However, it might take some time,’’ said Eshwar Khandre, who has been the chairman of a sugar factory for over a decade. “I urge the government to step in and support the factories to start production wherever feasible,’’ he said.

“I think only the mills that have a distillery attached to them can produce gases. Not all factories have distillery units. It could take up to four weeks, if we start preparations today. Who knows how many will die in that time? The government should reduce bottlenecks in transportation and ensure easy and quick supply of industrial and liquid oxygen,’’ he said.