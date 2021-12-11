Government exploring alternative to egg: Nagesh

B.C. Nagesh said egg was included in the midday meal schemes for students based on surveys and reports of the Centre that malnutrition among children was high. | File

Mysuru/Bengaluru

11 December 2021 23:29 IST

‘Egg was included in noon meal scheme to combat malnutrition’

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh has said that the Government was exploring options to provide protein-rich food to children as an alternative to egg. This comes in the backdrop of pressure building on the Government from a section of religious heads, demanding rollback on inclusion of eggs.

Speaking to presspersons in Mandya on Saturday, Mr. Nagesh said egg was included in the midday meal schemes for students based on surveys and reports of the Centre that malnutrition among children was high, particularly in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Experts had also said that egg was the best-known single source of protein and hence was included in the midday meal scheme to combat malnutrition. But it was not being forced and those against it were being provided plantain as a substitute, said Mr. Nagesh.

“We are also discussing with experts to explore alternatives to egg and which is also protein-rich, so that it could be included in the midday meal scheme,” the Minister said, without elaborating on the alternatives.

15,000 recruitments

The Government had decided to recruit 15,000 teachers. Existing vacancies of teachers teaching from VI to VIII classes would be filled. Out of the 15,000 vacant posts, 5,000 posts came under the cadre of Kalyana Karnataka.

The government is likely to issue a notification on filling vacancies in a couple of days. It is said that the Finance Department had given its green signal to fill the vacant posts, in November itself. Due to elections to the Legislative Council, the Government could not issue a notification.

Mr. Nagesh said that the Government has availed the services of 23,000 guest teachers, and in addition, services of 4,000 more guest teachers will be available in the coming days.