Government employees to go on strike today

February 28, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Yadgir

The District Government Employees Association has announced that government employees will go on indefinite strike in support of the demand for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission report, reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and implementation of at least 40% increased pay with retrospective effect from July 1, 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Tuesday, president of District Government Employees Association Mahipal Reddy Malipatil said that the State government is not ready to show interest in getting the interim report of the commission. “Therefore, we are demanding a 40% increased pay until an interim report is received,” he said.

The second demand of the employees is implementation of the Old Pension Scheme instead of the New Pension Scheme.

It is expected that government services in major departments will be hit by the strike.

“We are ready to face the consequences if the government wants to take any action against us,” Mr. Malipatil said.