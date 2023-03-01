ADVERTISEMENT

Government employees strike work till afternoon

March 01, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Essential services remained hit till afternoon after government employees went on a strike in Yadgir on Wednesday. But, the employees association in Yadgir district withdrew the strike after instructions came from the State president of the association following an assurance given by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on their demands.

Following a call, government employees stayed away from duty till afternoon and resumed services after their demand was partially addressed by the government.

However, attendance in government offices was poor even after the strike was withdrawn.

The employees demanded the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission report, implementation of at least 40% of fitment facilities and a return to the Old Pension Scheme.

Talking to The Hindu, district president of the association and an employee of the Health Department Mahipal Reddy Malipatil said that “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured 17% of fitment facilities until the report of the commission is received. Mr. Bommai has also promised that a commission will also formed to submit a detailed report on the cancellation of New Pension Scheme.”

