Government considering making BBMP a separate health district : Health Minister

September 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

This will help in better administration, says the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

 

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said discussions were on to consider BBMP as a separate health unit for better management of all government health services in the city. “We discussed this at a preliminary level on Thursday. We will further hold deliberations on this and take a final call,” he said.

“At present, Primary Health Centres and Namma Clinics under BBMP are being managed by the civic body. Considering BBMP as a separate health unit will help in better administration,” the Minister said.

K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) said a proposal had been submitted to the Health Department to consider BBMP as a separate health unit. “This will enable us to get the full component of the required manpower. As of now, we are working with less than 20% of the manpower required for a vast city. It will also help us in strengthening our health services with additional drug supply and infrastructure,” he said, adding that a similar system is in place in Chennai and Mumbai.

Namma Clinics 

The Minister said a decision to extend the timings of Namma Clinics had been taken and government approval was awaited. “Following the approval, 50 Namma Clinics in the city will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. While lab technicians will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., doctors and nurses will be available from noon to 8 p.m.,” he added.

