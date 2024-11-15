Government committed to tribal development, says Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said here on Friday that the Centre had launched a slew of programmes for the collective welfare of the tribal communities in a bid to bring them into mainstream.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagawan Birsa Munda which is also celebrated as Janajatiya Gaurva Divas, organised at the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute in the city.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that projects worth ₹6,650 crore had been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upliftment of the tribals across the country in the main event held at Jamui in Bihar. The projects cover various sectors including education, health, housing, rural infrastructure, road connectivity, solar power, skill development, etc.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also urged the officials to be in the field, reach out to the tribes, and ensure that they avail of the benefits of the various projects launched for them. It is imperative that the officials pay a visit at least once a week or fortnight and help ensure that the tribal communities avail of the benefits.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that Centre has launched various projects not only to to celebrate tribal heritage and diversity but to bring them into mainstream of society.

Ms. Karandlaje said there were myriad challenges confronting the tribes in the country but amidst all these, they have thrived and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a special interest and has initiated projects for their collective welfare.

Though many such projects had been launched in the past as well, the challenge was to ensure that it reached the beneficiary and this lacunae was being redressed, she said.

The Minister also urged the revenue department officials who come under State Government, to identify suitable land and help expedite housing projects for tribes.

Ms. Karandlaje said tribal communities should avail of various skill development and training programmes launched for them and manufacture products which could be marketed and help them earn revenue. The marketing aspect is also being looked after by the government and the Prime Minister has appointed nodal officers for each State in this connection, she added.

In this context, Ms. Karandlaje referred to agricultural and horticultural products cultivated by tribals in northeastern States and said that they had an international demand as these were natural or organic and did not entail the use of chemical fertilisers or pesticides.

Ms. Shobha Karandlaje also paid tribute to Birsa Munda and said that a tribal warrior who fought against the British and challenged their might showed the innate power of the community. He helped galvanise the tribals and unite them for a common cause, the Minister added.

Certificates and letters were also distributed to the beneficiaries of various programmes by the Ministers. Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLC, C.N. Manje Gowda, deputy commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri, Director of the Department of Tribal Welfare T. Yogesh, leaders and representatives of various tribal communities, and others were present.