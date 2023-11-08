Government committed to providing youth with technical education, says Minister

November 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing on the importance of youth getting technical education and developing entrepreneurial skills, Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar said that his government was committed to changing the State’s education policy so as to make it provide required technical education and develop entrepreneurship among the students.

“We want to include technical education in higher education and empower our students with technical skills so that they can easily get jobs. The modification of curriculum for higher education so as to realise this objective is on the pipeline,” Mr. Sudhakar said after laying foundation stones to Government Polytechnic College and Government First Grade Degree College at Aland town in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

Terming Article 371(J) of the Constitution that provided Kalyana Karnataka region with a Special Status as a “game changer”, Mr. Sudhakar said that the Polytechnic College which was sanctioned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his previous term did not take off owing to the change of government in the State.

“The Siddaramaiah government had sanctioned the Polytechnic College. However, the project could not take off because of the change of government in the State. After Mr. Siddaramaiah assumed power as Chief Minister again for the second time, the project is not taking off owing to the efforts put by B.R. Patil, MLA for Aland,” he said.

The Polytechnic College would be built on four acres at a cost of ₹8 crore and the First Grade Degree College on a plot of 3 acres at a cost of ₹6.26 crore.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge said that he had found many business houses expressing their interests in investing in the State.

“In my recent tour to the United States of America, I found that many investors there were curious to know about the rich human resources, the learning interests of our youths, the knowledge and the skills and entrepreneurship qualities of our students. The investors abroad expressed their willingness to invest in Karnataka,” Mr. Priyank said.

Calling upon a large number of youths and students gathered in the event to develop a scientific temperament, Mr. Priyank advised them to read Dr. Ambedkar and work for changing the society for better.

B.R. Patil, the MLA for Aland, recalled how the project of opening Polytechnic College was put in cold storage during the rule of the previous BJP government and asked the contractors of the projects to complete the works within the stipulated time of 18 months.