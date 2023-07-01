ADVERTISEMENT

Government committed to protecting the interest of industries: Siddaramaiah

July 01, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The government is committed to protecting the interests of small, micro and medium industries in Karnataka, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

The Chief Minister (CM) was interacting with an MSME delegation led by Manjunath H., President of Peenya Industrial Association at his official residence, Krishna.

Responding to the delegation’s concerns over the increase in power tariff, the CM said Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) increased the electricity tariff before his government came to power. He asked industries to submit a proposal to KERC regarding the tariff hike.

He also assured the delegates that he would look into the demands of the association including the establishment of the Peenya Industrial Township Authority, providing infrastructure facilities and others.

Peenya Industrial Association delegates, Vice President, Shivakumar, Secretary, Chandrashekhar, Joint Secretary H.K.Mallesh Gowda, and Treasurer, Tippeshappa B.C. were also part of the delegation.

