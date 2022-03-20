Government committed to developing Kalyana Karnataka, says KKRDB chairman

Dattatreya Patil Revoor thanks CM Bommai for doubling allocation to ₹3,000 crore for the board

The State Government is striving to ensure the overall development of Kalyana Karnataka region and has taken the responsibility of building Nava Kalyana Karnataka, Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Dattatreya Patil Revoor has said.

Addressing media persons after the board’s first meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Revoor thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for doubling the budgetary allocation to ₹3,000 crore for the board. He said that the additional allocation will help further accelerate development in the region.

Of the total ₹3,000 crore allocation for the KKRDB, ₹1,500 crore will be allocated for routine projects, including health, education and infrastructure development and the balance ₹1,500 crore will be allocated for macro projects [as mentioned in the budgetary allocation].

Though Mr. Revoor reiterated that ₹1,500 crore allocated for macro projects will be utilised within the stipulated period of one year, he, however, said that there is no clarity on the works to be taken up under the macro projects.

He said that the board has asked the district administrations of all the seven districts in the region and its representatives to submit their action plan for 2022-23 immediately. The board has proposed to constitute a dedicated team of engineers for exclusively handling infrastructure and to expedite works taken up in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Revoor said that a survey work has been assigned to a private agency to study and identify issues in several sectors, including agriculture, health, education, trade and commerce and industry, in the region and prepare mechanisms to address them on a real-time basis. The board will not only document the survey but also address the issues raised in it.

Replying to a question, Mr. Revoor requested the families living in and around Kalaburagi Fort for several decades to cooperate with the district administration for their rehabilitation.

The High Court of Karnataka had, in 2019, directed the Union Government to take action as per provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 while removing unauthorised constructions in the prohibited and regulated areas situated within a 300 m radius of protected monuments. The Government will provide housing facilities to all the families to be rehabilitated, he added.

Amrut Mahotsava

The board has planned to celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Amrut Mahotsava to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day scheduled on September 17 this year. The board is planning to organise an art and cultural festival on the lines of Hampi Utsav, he added.

The board is also planning to establish a Kalyana Soudha to ensure that people get all government services under a single roof. The proposed Kalyana Soudha will accommodate the district administration and the zilla panchayat offices., he added.

Legislators Bandeppa Kashempur and Basavaraj Mattimod were present.