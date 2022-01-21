Government college in Thirthahalli insists on uniform dress code for students

Hassan

21 January 2022 12:48 IST

Of the nearly 1,050 students in the college, around 25 girls wear scarfs. Another group of students sought permission to wear saffron shawls

The College Development Committee of the Government Pre-University College at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district has insisted that students follow the uniform dress code in classrooms, irrespective of the religion they belong to. The committee took up this issue at a meeting recently after a group of Muslim girls began attending classes wearing a scarf while a few youths sought permission to wear a saffron shawl.

“All this began roughly in the last one month. Prior to that, there was no such issue in our college, which has earned a good name with its high pass percentage,” said CDC vice president Nagraj Shetty told The Hindu on January 21.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the nearly 1,050 students in the college, around 25 girls wear scarfs. Another group of students wanted permission to wear saffron shawls.

Mr. Shetty said, “We held a meeting and took a decision to ensure students follow a dress code. The principal has spoken to parents of children in this regard. We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon,” Mr. Shetty said.

A couple of parents met principal Y.M. Sudha on January 20 and sought her permission to allow their children to attend classes wearing a scarf. The principal told the parents that a decision to follow a uniform dress code was taken at a meeting of the CDC. She has conveyed the same to seniors in the Department of Pre-University Education as well.