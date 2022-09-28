Government cannot ban SDPI, says former Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa

He welcomed the Union Government’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI)

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 28, 2022 13:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

ADVERTISEMENT

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa welcomed the Union Government’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI). “Every patriot should welcome this move as the organisation was engaged in misleading the youth, besides criminal activities,” he told mediapersons in Shivamogga on September 28.

The BJP MLA said political parties should not politicise the decision. “Everybody should welcome it.”

He had demanded a ban on the organisation when he was Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council when the Congress was at the helm of the government in Karnataka. “Then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had challenged me to get it banned by the BJP-led Union Government. Now, we have done it,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Eshwarappa said the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) can not be banned as it is a political party. “The Centre has to take the opinion of the Election Commission,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app