Government cannot ban SDPI, says former Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa welcomed the Union Government’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI). “Every patriot should welcome this move as the organisation was engaged in misleading the youth, besides criminal activities,” he told mediapersons in Shivamogga on September 28.

The BJP MLA said political parties should not politicise the decision. “Everybody should welcome it.”

He had demanded a ban on the organisation when he was Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council when the Congress was at the helm of the government in Karnataka. “Then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had challenged me to get it banned by the BJP-led Union Government. Now, we have done it,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) can not be banned as it is a political party. “The Centre has to take the opinion of the Election Commission,” he added.


