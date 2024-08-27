Government can recover from officials compensation paid for crop loss as their fault forced payment from exchequer: Karnataka High Court

The High Court of Karnataka has said that the State government can recover from the officials concerned the loss caused to the State exchequer for making good payment of deficit compensation paid to the farmers for crop loss through the insurance company under the national crop insurance scheme.

The court also said that the insurance company cannot be held liable for the deficit payment of compensation amount when the officials of the government did not submit proper amount of crop loss as as per terms and condition of the scheme.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Vijaykumar A. Patil passed the order while modifying a judgment of a single judge, who in May 2023 had allowed the petitions filed in 2016 by several farmers seeking directions for fresh assessment of the crop loss of 2014 and payment of compensation under the scheme based on fresh assessment.

Failed to access

The single judge had found that the State government had failed to assess the loss by constituting a technical committee to assess the term-sheets submitted by the insurance company to consider the insured farmers claims as per the mandate of the scheme, and this error lead to wrong assessment and resulted in no payment of insured amount for crop loss to farmers in Navalgund and Hubballi taluks.

While directing the State government to set up a panel for recalculation of crop loss of 2014 in the two taluks by redrawing the term-sheets, the single judge had directed Agricultural Insurance Company of India Ltd. (AIC) to pay the compensation after fresh assessment. However, AIC had challenged the single judge’s direction to it for paying the amount.

Without interfering with the single judge’s direction for fresh calculation of loss and payment of compensation amount, the Bench said that “the party at fault, namely the State government has parens patriae obligation to compensate the farmers. The officials who failed to take due care in framing the term-sheets, are at fault and therefore, the loss caused by their negligence/recklessness should be made good by them only.”

Culpable

The Bench said that the single judge was “right in telling that the State government has abdicated its duty to frame the term-sheets on the basis of data that was made available on record. Blindfoldedly, the functionaries of the State government accepted the draft term-sheets submitted by the insurers... This conduct attributable to the State’s functionaries is culpable, to say the least.”

Noticing that the government had already paid compensation to farmers, the Bench said this resulted in loss to the State exchequer. “Since the government is made to pay what the insurer could have been made to reimburse, had the term-sheets been prepared properly, the officials cannot be absolved from their tortious liability,” the Bench said while pointing out that no law was brought to its notice that insurer has to pay the loss for the fault of one of the stakeholders, the State government.