Government announces salary hike for guest lecturers, health insurance and retirement benefit

December 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has decided to revise the remuneration for guest faculty working in various government first-grade colleges, government engineering colleges and polytechnic colleges across the State by up to ₹5,000 per month and give a lump sum amount of about ₹5 lakh as a retirement benefit if they have served for at least 10 years. Health insurance of ₹5 lakh has also been assured.

Now, guest lecturers are getting remuneration on the basis of their educational qualification and seniority, from a minimum ₹26,000 to ₹32,000 per month. With the revision, they will get ₹31,000 to ₹37,000 per month, effective from January 2024.

Speaking at a press conference after holding a meeting with guest lecturers at Vikas Soudha, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar said the guest lecturers have been protesting since November 23, 2023, for the fulfilment of many demands, including being made permanent. This has affected academic activities in colleges. The revision will be applicable to all the guest lecturers working under the Collegiate Education Department and Technical Education Department.

On health insurance, he said if the premium of ₹400 per month is paid by the guest lecturers, the government will pay the remaining premium amount. “Including increasing of remuneration, health insurance and retirement benefit for the guest lecturers, a total of ₹ 132 crores will be burden for the government,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

5% weightage

To help them in future government recruitments, he added that 5% weightage would be given to guest lecturers based on seniority who have served for about ten years while recruiting assistant professors in the collegiate education department and technical education department. The government also decided to provide one day’s leave per month to the guest lecturers with 15 hours per week.

Earlier, the BJP government had said they could not retain the services of guest lecturers as per the report given by the expert committee during the salary hike. There are many legal complications. But our government has honestly fulfilled their other fair demands. So, the guest lecturers should give up their strike and report to work from January 1. If it fails, the government will take strict action. Also, around 30 thousand applied for the post of guest lecturer this year, and we have around 10,000 second list of guest lecturers. He warned that if the guest lecturers continued their strike, the government would definitely appoint the guest lecturers, who are on the second list of selection.

Protest to continue

Despite the hike, the guest faculties are not happy with the government’s decision. However, the Government First Grade Colleges Guest Lecturers’ Association has decided to continue the protest. Speaking to The Hindu, association president Hanumanthagowda R. Kalmani said their major demand is job security, which has not been met. “We will hold padayatra from Siddaganga Mutt to Bengaluru on January 1, 2024,” he said.

