July 26, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Bengaluru

Given the turbulent situation in Manipur, the Karnataka government has eased the process of enrolling students from that State in schools and PU colleges here to help them continue their studies.

The State Government issued an order stating that if students from classes 1 to 10 from Manipur, who seek enrolment in schools following the State curriculum for the academic year 2023-24, do not have the necessary documents and certificates, their applications be considered as special cases. They should be enrolled without forcing them to provide birth certificate, transfer certificate, or any other document. Schools and colleges should get a self-attestation letter from the student or parents, and enrol them in the same class in which the student was in the previous school.

In addition, students coming from Manipur to study in PU colleges in Karnataka should get the qualification certificate at the college level online. The government has suggested that, instead of seeking documents from such students, they should be enrolled through a letter of agreement, subject to the condition of providing the documents within a specified period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance for students from rain-affected areas in Karnataka

With several districts in Karnataka, including Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Raichur, witnessing floods due to heavy rains, and the damage to schools, the Commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction has instructed authorities to take necessary emergency measures to facilitate classes for students of such schools.

Authorities should immediately collect details of damaged schools and the students enrolled in such schools. If the students of schools affected by flood come for enrolment in any other district of Karnataka, the children should be enrolled. Such students should not be forced to wear uniforms, the commissioner has said.

Also Read —Lesson in Puttur school: During heavy rain, get out of classrooms

While enrolling such students, without forcing them to provide any documents, including birth certificate and transfer certificate, they should get a self-attestation letter from the student or their parents.

To supply the required textbooks to students whose textbooks have been damaged due to floods, title-wise indent should be submitted to the Karnataka Textbook Society. The authorities should take urgent measures for the reconstruction and repair of school buildings damaged due to the flood situation, according to the order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT