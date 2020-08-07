Karnataka

Government advisory to districts on COVID-19 patient referrals

To facilitate admission of positive patients referred by other districts to Bengaluru hospitals, the Health and Family Welfare Department has directed the referring district administration to mail a request to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner (Health) with all the details of the patient, including specimen referral code, district code, mobile number, age, gender, and reasons for referral. The email address is to spcomswm@bbmp.gov.in.

Following this, the BBMP will allocate a bed through its online portal. Patients walking in directly without referral will not be admitted under the government quota. However, they can be admitted against private quota beds, if available, and they will be charged as per the fixed rates.

