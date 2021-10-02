Karnataka

Governing council meet organised

The governing council meeting of GM Institute of Technology, Davangere, was held recently.

Council chairman G.M. Lingaraju and other board members discussed improving the quality of education, skill development, research, academic excellence, MoU with industries, placements, and related matters, principal of GMIT Y. Vijayakumar said in press release.

The meeting also discussed the upgrading GMIT to a private university. Council members K. Divyanand, Jacob Crasta, Vidyashankar, Shashidhar, P.B. Kottur, S. Ramachandra, K.M. Subramanya, Tejaswi Kattimani, Anitkumar, L. Raji, G.P. Mallikarjun, and others were present, the release said.


