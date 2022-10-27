Goshala inaugurated at ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 27, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Managing Director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad during the inauguration of goshala on ISKCON temple premises in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A new goshala (cow shelter) built on ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad premises was inaugurated jointly by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday.

The goshala has been built by G. Krishna Reddy and Company of Hubballi. It was handed over to ISKCON. Spread over a 5,000 sq ft area, the goshala can shelter 50 head of cattle at a time.

On Wednesday, Mr. Joshi and Mr. Shettar, along with Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad, formally inaugurated it. They appreciated the service being rendered by philanthropist G. Krishna Reddy and also ISKCON. They also fed a few cows that have been given shelter in the goshala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the function later, Mr. Prasad said that with age, people became more introspective and start understanding the real purpose of life. Consequently, they get themselves involved in more philanthropic activities and start living for society, he said.

President of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Rajiv Lochan Dasa, donor G. Krishna Reddy and others were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

For Deepavali celebrations, ISKCON organised Govardhana Puja  at the temple and various rituals were performed to mark the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, Lord Krishna was adorned with Govardhana Giridhari Alankara. A model depicting the scene of Lord Krishna lifting Govardhana Hill with his little finger was put on display at the temple along with a 120 kg cake resembling Govardhana Hill.

In the rituals and programmes held as part of Govardhan Puja, several devotees took part and performed gopuja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app