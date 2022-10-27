Goshala inaugurated at ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Managing Director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad during the inauguration of goshala on ISKCON temple premises in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A new goshala (cow shelter) built on ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad premises was inaugurated jointly by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday.

The goshala has been built by G. Krishna Reddy and Company of Hubballi. It was handed over to ISKCON. Spread over a 5,000 sq ft area, the goshala can shelter 50 head of cattle at a time.

On Wednesday, Mr. Joshi and Mr. Shettar, along with Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad, formally inaugurated it. They appreciated the service being rendered by philanthropist G. Krishna Reddy and also ISKCON. They also fed a few cows that have been given shelter in the goshala.

Speaking at the function later, Mr. Prasad said that with age, people became more introspective and start understanding the real purpose of life. Consequently, they get themselves involved in more philanthropic activities and start living for society, he said.

President of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Rajiv Lochan Dasa, donor G. Krishna Reddy and others were present.

For Deepavali celebrations, ISKCON organised Govardhana Puja at the temple and various rituals were performed to mark the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, Lord Krishna was adorned with Govardhana Giridhari Alankara. A model depicting the scene of Lord Krishna lifting Govardhana Hill with his little finger was put on display at the temple along with a 120 kg cake resembling Govardhana Hill.

In the rituals and programmes held as part of Govardhan Puja, several devotees took part and performed gopuja.