GOs issued on Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya

June 03, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after the Cabinet approved the implementation dates for the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, the State government on Saturday notified a Government Order fixing eligibility criteria for seeking benefits from Yuva Nidhi scheme that promises unemployment benefits for graduates and diploma holders.

A GO on Anna Bhagya, another pre-poll guarantee, increasing the quantum of foodgrains per person to 10 kg for families holding BPL or Antyodaya cards, was also issued.

The GO on Yuva Nidhi allows those who have passed out in 2023, but have not found employment within 180 days of passing out, to apply for unemployment benefits that will be given for a maximum of 24 months or till such time that employment is found within 24 months. While graduates will get ₹3,000, diploma holders will get ₹ 1,500 per month. The scheme is open for those who are domicile of Karnataka.

Seva Sindhu portal

The unemployment benefits will be through direct benefit transfer and those seeking benefit will have to apply through Seva Sindhu portal. Such people should make a voluntary declaration and inform the authorities if employment is found. False declaration would attract fine. However, the GO is silent on the quantum of fine to be imposed on those making false declaration.

Those not eligible

The State government has barred four categories of students from seeking the benefits. They include those who have taken financial assistance from various State and Central government schemes for self -employment; those who are getting apprentice allowance; those who have found employment in government or private sector, and those who have gained admission for higher courses.

Sources said that though the GO had been issued, the minimum six-month band would mean that a majority of applications could come in after a few months.

The government has estimated that it may have to spend about ₹1,274 crore annually based on a calculation, considering that about 4.7 lakh graduates and about 50,000 diploma students pass out this year.

