Go.Ru. Channabasappa to preside over Mandya sahitya sammelana

Senior writer and folklorist Go.Ru. Channabasappa, popularly called Go.Ru.Cha, was on Wednesday unanimously picked to preside over the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, to be held in Mandya on December 20, 21, and 22.

Interestingly, Dr. Channabasappa served as the president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) from 1992 to 1995 and conducted the sammelana in Mandya in 1994. His selection was finalised at an executive committee meeting chaired by Mahesh Joshi, president of KSP, in Mandya on Wednesday.

Born May 18, 1930, at Gondedahalli, tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, Dr. Channabasappa started his career as a school teacher in 1948 and received social education training at Gandhigram. He also participated in the Bhoodan movement, adult education movement and was part of Seva Dal. He also served as Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides.

His major works include Honna Bittevu Holakella, Karnataka Pragatipatha, Cheluvambike, Kunala, Sakshi Kallu, Bellakki Indu Bedaryao, Bagur Nagamma Grama Geetegalu, Mahadevi, Sadashiva Shivacharya, Vibhuti, Karnataka Janapada Kalegalu, among others.

His contribution to the field of folk studies is immense and he was instrumental in establishing Karnataka Folklore University at Gotagodi in Haveri district. He won the Karnataka Natak Akademi Award, the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, among others. He also served as the president of the Akhil Bharat Sharan Sahitya Parishad.

The selection of Dr. Channabasappa brings to an end a debate in literary circles over the possibility of the KSP appointing people from outside literature to preside over the sammelana. The debate followed various organisations submitting proposals to the KSP to consider the names of non-literary figures, including political leaders, seers, and sportspersons for the position.

