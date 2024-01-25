ADVERTISEMENT

Gorilla facility launched at Mysuru zoo

January 25, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Gorilla Family Housing Facility built at Mysuru zoo by the Infosys Foundation at a cost of ₹5 crore, was inaugurated on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Gorilla Family Housing Facility which was constructed with financial assistance under a CSR initiative of the Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, was inaugurated at Mysuru Zoo on Thursday. Constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore, the entire funding has been done by the Infosys Foundation.

The management of Mysuru zoo and the Zoo Authority of Karnataka have expressed their gratitude to Ms. Sudha Murthy, Infosys Foundation for extending support to the zoo in building the enclosure. Shrutee Khurana, director, Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru inaugurated the facility. Quembo, a male Western Lowland Gorilla which has been brought from Frankfurt zoo in Germany, was put on display for the first time since its arrival. The zoo has three gorillas in its collection.

