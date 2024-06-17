Gor Mati, the play based on Banjara community, receives good response in Shivamogga

Gor Mati, a play, staged by Rangayana Repertory of Mysuru received a good response from theatre-lovers in Shivamogga on Sunday. The play based on the history and culture of Banjara community was well received by the audience, who expressed their appreciation for the production wholeheartedly.

Noted director C. Basavalingaiah has brought the play, scripted by Shiraganahalli Shantha Naik, to the stage. The performance of actors clad in traditional attire representing the Banjara community is a treat to the audience. The art work, music, costume, lighting, and singing make the play entertaining. Kuvempu Ranga Mandira, the auditorium, remained almost full throughout the 135 minutes of the show.

The play traces the history of the Banjara community and the challenges it faced through nomadic life. They keep moving from one place to another and play a prominent role in trade. For generations, they had no access to education or ownership of any land. The play mentions that the route that Banjara community people laid through their travel later became part of highway design. During British rule, they were enlisted among the criminal tribes.

Their journey through the ages has been narrated through stories that give a sense of the challenges the community faced. With no literacy, they became bonded labourers and remained landless for ages. However, they were rich when it came to art and culture. The play ends with a character resembling Charlie Chaplin presenting the final speech from The Great Dictator.

The audience appreciated the play with a standing ovation. Native, a theatre troupe in Shivamogga, had organised the show.

