Gopalkrishna B. takes charge as municipal commissioner

HUBBALLI

13 January 2022 21:06 IST

Gopalkrishna B., IAS, who, hitherto, served as Assistant Commissioner of Dharwad, has been posted as the Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC). He took charge on Thursday.

Outgoing Commissioner Suresh Itnal handed over charge to Mr. Gopalkrishna and wished him luck at the HDMC office in Hubballi on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Suresh Itnal said that he had a memorable experience serving the people of the twin cities and will remember the cooperation extended by the residents, especially during the COVID-19 situation.

He said that after having served in the Revenue Department, it was for the first time that he was posted to work under the Department of Urban Development and he had had an altogether different experience. And, he is thanking the people for the cooperation extended to him in discharging his duties, he said.

Mr. Itnal served as the Municipal Commissioner for around two-and-a-half years during which there was no elected body of councillors. As on date, the corporation doesn’t have a council in place as the newly elected council members are yet to take oath of office.