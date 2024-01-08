Gopalan Aerospace delivers cutting edge transporters to DRDO

January 08, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Gopalan Aerospace, Bengaluru-based Indian aerospace industry, has dispatched a custom-built, four-axle, hydraulic suspension, steerable ground vehicle capable of carrying a hefty 54-ton payload to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The project was completed within eight months.

The company said that the highly sophisticated vehicles, specifically designed for defence applications, offer unparalleled robustness and manoeuvrability. Their robust trailer design, equipped with hydraulic suspension and steerable wheels in both automatic and manual modes, allows them to navigate even the most challenging terrains with ease.

Furthermore, the transporters boast fireproof canopies for enhanced safety and wire rope isolators to protect the payload from transportation shocks. Their design adheres to stringent STEC standards, ensuring the highest levels of quality and reliability.

C. Prabhakar, director of Gopalan Aerospace said: “The project exemplifies Gopalan Aerospace’s dedication to exceeding expectations and pushing the boundaries of engineering excellence. We are proud to partner with DRDO in fulfilling our vision of making India self-reliant in critical defence technology. This transporter represents the culmination of our expertise and showcases our ability to deliver complex and high-performance systems on time and within budget.”