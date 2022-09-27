Gopalaiah challenges Congress leaders and contractors to prove allegations of corruption

The Hindu Bureau Hassan:
September 27, 2022 18:56 IST

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah has challenged the Congress leaders and the contractors to prove their allegations of corruption against the State government.

“Instead of making wild allegations, the politicians should come out with evidence and the contractors should declare to whom they paid the bribe,” he told journalists in Hassan on Monday.

Mr. Gopalaiah said the Congress leaders were engaged in tarnishing the image of the government by making false allegations. “They have no proof to show. We are ready to face an inquiry,” he said.

“If the contractors had paid 40% commission, let them come out with the details about whom they paid and also how did they get so much money in the first place,” he wanted to know.

Further, commenting on the Congress’ Bharat Jodo yatra, the Minister said the party was taking out the yatra hoping to come to power. They would not succeed in their efforts. The BJP had been increasing its strength under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he said.

