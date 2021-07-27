Google Cloud centre to come up at Mysore varsity

The University of Mysore has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud for the benefit of its students.

A Google Cloud Centre of Excellence will come up in the university to provide its students access to technology and services for learning more about Google Cloud.

The centre of excellence will run two programmes — ‘Google Cloud Career Readiness’ and ‘Google Cloud Computing Foundations’, a press release stated.

The Google Cloud Career Readiness programme offers two tracks — Associate Cloud Engineer Track and Data Analyst Track.

The Associate Cloud Engineer Track is ideal for students aspiring for careers in engineering and management related to cloud infrastructure, cloud-native application development, and data engineering. The Data Analyst Track is suited for students who are keen on pursuing careers in data analytics, business intelligence, and management.

The Google Cloud Computing Foundations curriculum introduces students to a range of cloud technology with concepts, hands-on labs, assessments, and projects on topics ranging from cloud infrastructure, application development, big data, and machine learning, the release stated.