Goods vehicle driver arrested for road accident

July 02, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman was killed and four of her relatives were injured when a speeding goods vehicle driver in an inebriated state allegedly knocked down their autorickshaw on Dr. Vishnuvardhana road in Kengeri on Friday night.

The deceased Shafia Banu was returning home along with her relatives, including the auto driver, after visiting relatives when the accident occurred.

The accused driver was allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner in an inebriated state and collided with the autorickshaw. Due to the impact, the autorickshaw overturned and Shafia was killed on the spot. The injured Mohsin Khan, Yasmin Taj, Ayaz Sharif, and Imran Khan were admitted to the hospital and are out of danger.

The Kengeri traffic police booked the truck driver Aravind under section 304 (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and produced him before the 2nd Metropolitan Magistrate Traffic Court and remanded to judicial custody till July 13.

