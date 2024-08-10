Goods train derails near Dudhsagar; passengers bound for Goa transported in buses

Following the derailment of a goods train between Sonaulim and Dudhsagar stations in the Braganza Ghat section of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway, immediate steps are taken to restore traffic in the affected section and minimise the impact on rail operations, a press release said.

The derailment occurred at 9.35 a.m. on Friday with 17 wagons out of the 58 of the fully loaded goods train jumping the track.

By 7 p.m. on Saturday, a rescue and relief team managed to get 14 of the 17 derailed wagons re-railed. The process of re-railing the remaining three wagons is under way.

Due to the derailment, South Western Railway short-terminated Train No 18047 Shalimar-Vasco-da-Gama Express at SSS Hubballi Railway Station on Saturday. As many as 27 buses were arranged for the nearly 800 passengers to transport them to Vasco-da-Gama.

As per the press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi, the restoration work is progressing rapidly and the track is expected to be declared fit for train movement by Sunday morning.

General Manager Arvind Srivastava and other senior officers are monitoring the restoration works closely. South Western Railway is committed to ensuring the safety of passengers and timely restoration of train operations, the release said.

Meanwhile, the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), which provided 27 special buses for ferrying the train passengers, has in a release said that it made the arrangements as per the request of railway authorities.

The buses reached the Hubballi Railway Station before the arrival of short-terminated train and immediately after its arrival, the passengers were taken to Vasco-da-Gama, Madgaon and Panaji, Divisional Controller of Hubballi Rural Division H. Ramanagoudar said in the release.

