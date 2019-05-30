Good turnout in Alur, Arkalgud

The polling to elect representatives of urban local bodies of Alur and Arkalgud Town Panchayats was held on Wednesday.

Barring heated arguments among party workers of different parties in some places, the polling was peaceful in both the towns.

The voter turnout in Arkalgud was 83.14%. Among 13,141 voters, 10,926 cast their votes. They included 5,391 women.

In Alur, the turnout was 81.44%. Of the total 5,318 voters, as many as 4,331 exercised their franchise. Among them, 2,152 were women.

A.C. Madhu, who got married on the day in Arkalgud, cast his vote at ward number 10, minutes after completing the ceremony. His wife Shruthi accompanied him.

The election was held for 11 wards of Alur and 17 wards of Arkalgud. Voters stood in queues to cast their votes. The district administration had deployed policemen in all polling booths to avoid any untoward incident. While 40 candidates were contesting for 11 wards in Alur, 54 candidates were in the fray in Arkalgud.

Rice bags seized

Arkalgud police seized 46 bags of rice allegedly stored by a candidate for distribution among the voters, on Tuesday night.

The value of goods seized is said to be around ₹50,000. It is said that a candidate contesting in ward 3 had kept the stock.