Good train derails near Dudhsagar, trains services restored within few hours

August 05, 2022 10:16 IST

One wagon of a goods train derailed between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim station of Vasco da Gama-Londa section on Thursday night forcing regulation and reschedule of trains by few hours.

:

The railway officials, engineers and technical staff rushed to the spot, immediately took up restoration work and the railway line was restored at 3.20 a.m. on Friday.The derailment was reported at 9.15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to railway authorities, on being alerted the situation was monitored closely from Disaster Management/Control Room, Hubballi and Engineering team with tools and materials was mobilised from Castle Rock Station as well as Vasco da Gama Station.

Because of the derailment, Train No 17309 was rescheduled, Train No 12780 is was regulated at Belagavi and Train No 17419/17021 at Hubballi

After restoration of line, Train no. 17309 started from SSS Hubballi at 03.05 a.m.; Train No. 17419 started from SSS Hubballi at 03.30 a.m. and Train No 17310 started from Vasco da Gama at 4.30 a.m.

Train services are operating normally now, as per railway bulletin issued at 9.30 a.m.