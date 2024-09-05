‘Good teachers can create good citizens who will take nation on the path of development’

Acknowledging the efforts of teachers in shaping the future of children, Ballari MLA Nara Bharat Reddy has said that teachers always have had a greater role to play in nation building by inculcating noble values in young minds.

“The future of any country largely depends upon how its children are taught between the four walls. Good teachers can create good citizens who will take the nation on the path of development,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Teacher’s Day celebrations to mark the 136th birth anniversary of the former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at Maharshi Valmiki Bhavan in Ballari on Thursday.

The event was organised by the district administration, the Zilla Panchayat and the Department of School Education.

Mr. Reddy also assured that he will discuss with the Deputy Commissioner and a take a positive decision on the long-pending demand for building a Guru Bhavan in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra commended teachers for considering children as their own, imparting knowledge and moulding their personality.

“Teachers create an aware society. They lead society from darkness to light,” he added.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction B. Umadevi said that the Education Department conducts frequent workshops for primary school teachers under Kalika Andolan to make them understand and internalise the tough subjects so that they can, in turn, easily teach them to students.

She also called upon teachers to work hard to help improve the district’s position in SSLC results ranking grid.

Ballari Mayor Mallangi Nandish, Deputy Mayor D. Sukum, district president of Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Chidanandappa, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, State Government Employees Association’s district president Shivajirao and others were present.

As many as 13 teachers who have made outstanding contribution to the field of education were felicitated on the occasion.

