Good start for tourism sector this Dasara

The hospitality and tourism sector in Mysuru is in a buoyant mood as this year’s Dasara festival got off to a promising start with higher than average footfall.

The flight operations from Mysuru to Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Goa under the UDAN scheme have also given an impetus to the tourist inflow, as the incoming passenger traffic has registered a growth during the festival season.

The 10-day festival began on Sunday and as on Monday, the average occupancy rates across properties had crossed 70% for the last 5 days of the festival from October 4 to 8.

“Most hotels have reported that 70% of their rooms are booked in advance from October 4 onwards,” said Narayana Gowda, president, Hotel Owners’ Association.

The occupancy rate used to hover around 50% at the start of the festival every year. This year, stakeholders are confident of a sell-out within a day or two. The confidence also stems from the long weekend next week as a result of which the tourist traffic is expected to be high.

There are 8,500 rooms in Mysuru catering to different categories of tourists.

Mysuru Airport Director R. Manjunath said awareness about the regular flights to and from the city has led to an increase in the incoming air passenger traffic, which was not the case earlier.

According to industry analysts, the fortunes of the hospitality sector in Mysuru hinges on a good start during Dasara, which also coincided with the beginning of the peak tourism season.

“This is because the high occupancy rates during Dasara offsets the below average occupancy rates during the off-season,” said K.S. Nagapati, an expert on tourism and author of a few books on the subject.