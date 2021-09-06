Good showing by BJP, Congress

KALABURAGI

Both the BJP and the Congress have improved their performance by winning more seats this time than in the 2013 city corporation elections.

After eight years, in 2021, the BJP rose to 23 seats from 14 then, while the Congress has taken its tally to 27 from 23 in the Kalaburagi City Corporation elections, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Of the 27 seats won by the Congress, seven were in wards coming under the Kalaburagi North Constituency represented by Congress MLA and 10 seats in South Constituency represented by two-time MLA of the ruling BJP.

The BJP has performed well in Kalaburagi North Constituency, which is considered a stronghold of the Congress. It has taken a big leap from five seats in 2013 to 11 in this election. And, in Kalaburagi South, it has bagged 12, up from nine.

The Janata Dal(S) has been reduced to a mere four seats from 10.

Of the 23 seats bagged by the Congress in the 2013 elections, 15 were from Kalaburagi North Constituency and eight in wards of Kalaburagi South Constituency.

Of the 14 seats won by the BJP, 10 were from Kalaburagi South Constituency and four from Kalaburagi North Constituency.