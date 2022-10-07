Good samaritans to be felicitated

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 07, 2022 21:20 IST

The district police will felicitate a few youth, including a police constable, who had saved the lives of some persons in various circumstances.

Two young men proved to be Good Samaritans when they rescued an old woman in Parishwad village in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Ezaj Najeel Marihal, 25, and Zuber Riyaz Bepari, farm labourers, jumped into the Malaprabha river and saved Balamma Navalagi, 75, who had jumped into the river.

Vinod Ponnappa Sutar, Sripad Vasant Usinkar, and Darshan Govind Pol had rescued Jijabai Kolche who had jumped into the Malaprabha in Basavan Kudchi village on October 3.

Ravi Bannur, a head constable of Bailhongal, saved a woman who was trying to jump into the river in Nayangar village recently. She was upset that she was widowed a few months ago.

