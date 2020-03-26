Good Samaritans take the lead to help the poor in Mysuru

Good Samaritans have taken the lead in ensuring food supply to daily wagers and people from the economically weaker sections of society in Mysuru. With a lack of job as all establishments are closed and suspension of transport system, most of them are stranded in the city and tend to spend their time in the open courtyards and lawns of K.R. Hospital or near the old APMC yard adjoining the railway station.

“Stay at home” is not an option as they have no home and are poor migrants and daily wagers living on the footpath. Many of the attendants of patients admitted at the K.R. Hospital in Mysuru are also among those who have been left in the lurch as there is no transportation to ferry them back to their village nor do they have a place to stay in the city. Hence they are seen waiting outside the K.R. Hospital complex or on the footpath.

With the COVID-19 lockdown in place private initiative has ensured to help as many people as possible during the last three days.

Suresh of Sutra Bistro Cafe told The Hindu that they covered 70 people on the first day and it has now increased to 300 people.

The police has given them passes and they move around supplying biscuits and water bottle to policemen on duty apart from those living on the footpaths. “I can cover only four areas of the city but there are others too who are doing the same,” he added.

“We normally have a stock of non-perishable items to last a month but as all hotels and restaurants are shut, we thought of utilising the stock for people who are in crisis,” he added.

There are a few more such voluntary initiatives apart from the food distribution launched by local area MLAs.

Mr. Suresh said the need of the hour among the volunteers serving food is to coordinate so that as many people as possible are covered and not all of converge at the same place.