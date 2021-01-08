Good Samaritans help lost Nepali youth reach home from Belagavi

Belagavi

08 January 2021 00:46 IST

Two boys have extended a helping hand to a physically challenged Nepali in reaching home.

Vinayak Kesarkar from Belagavi and Ashish Kumar from Delhi helped Shambhu who had come here seeking work go back to Kathmandu.

Kesarkar found Shambhu hungry and unconscious near a hotel in Kakati village on New Year Eve. He took him to a doctor and found that he was suffering from starvation. He fed him and gave him some medication. He found out that Shambhu could neither speak nor hear. He could not read or write any Indian language.

Kesarkar bought him a ticket to Delhi and sent him by train. Kesarkar spoke to his friend Ashish Kumar in Delhi who helped Shambhu get down at the railway station. Ashish Kumar then contacted Nepali officers who agreed to take Shambhu to his village.

Kesarkar said that he was happy to begin the New Year with a good deed.