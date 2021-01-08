Good Samaritans help lost Nepali youth reach home from Belagavi

Two boys have extended a helping hand to a physically challenged Nepali in reaching home.
Vinayak Kesarkar from Belagavi and Ashish Kumar from Delhi helped Shambhu who had come here seeking work go back to Kathmandu.
Kesarkar found Shambhu hungry and unconscious near a hotel in Kakati village on New Year Eve. He took him to a doctor and found that he was suffering from starvation. He fed him and gave him some medication. He found out that Shambhu could neither speak nor hear. He could not read or write any Indian language.
Kesarkar bought him a ticket to Delhi and sent him by train. Kesarkar spoke to his friend Ashish Kumar in Delhi who helped Shambhu get down at the railway station. Ashish Kumar then contacted Nepali officers who agreed to take Shambhu to his village.
Kesarkar said that he was happy to begin the New Year with a good deed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath