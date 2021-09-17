Good responsive in three districts

Hassan

17 September 2021 19:22 IST

Shivamogga tops the list, recording 124% achievement

The mega COVID-19 vaccination drive received an impressive response in Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts on Friday.

Shivamogga recorded 124% achievement by administering vaccination to 98,839 people against the target of 80,000. Similarly in Hassan 81,524 people got vaccinated, registering 102% achievement. The target set for Hassan was 80,000. In Chikkamagaluru district 54,625 people were vaccinated against the target of 60,000, recording 91 % achievement.

The Health and Family Welfare Department and other departments had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the maximum number of people get the vaccination. Shivamogga topped the list of districts by administering vaccines to the maximum number of people. Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others had appealed to the public to make use of the opportunity. The officials of gram panchayats were asked to take up a door-to-door campaign to motivate people to get vaccinated.

In Hassan, District and Sessions Judge Shivanna, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and others flagged off vehicles that carried the staff members to the vaccination booths. The district administration had set up booths across the district so that people need not walk long distances. The final year students of nursing colleges were also involved in the drive.

In Chikkamagaluru vaccination booths were set up across the district. The staff members also visited coffee plantations and administered vaccines to the plantation workers as well.