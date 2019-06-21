Good response to Walkfor Yoga in Dharwad

Walk for Yoga, a walkathon organised as a prelude to the International Yoga Day here on Thursday, elicited good response from the public.

Over 1,000 participants, including students, government officials, yoga instructors and general public in different age groups, took part in the programme.

Participants of Walk for Yoga, which was launched at the R.N. Shetty District Stadium, walked on the main streets of the city, including Jubilee Circle, Old Bus Stand, Swami Vivekanand Circle, KCC Bank Circle, before reaching the starting point.

District AYUSH Department, district administration, zilla panchayat with the support of several local organisations conducted the programme to create awareness among the public on the importance of practising Yoga. Throughout the rally, students displayed placards with health tips and announcing the benefits of Yoga.

NCC Cadets, Scouts and Guides, nursing students, members of the Prajapita Brahmakumari’s Eshwariya Vishvavidyalaya, staff from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department and the general public were part of the rally.

Speaking after flagging off the Yoga rally, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said that stress has invaded everyone’s life and it is taking a toll on the human body and mind. To beat stress and rejuvenate one’s mind and body, practising Yoga is necessary. People from all quarters of life, including children, can take up Yoga for a healthy body and mind, she said.

To help people follow asanas in Yoga, the district administration has roped in several organisations involved in Yoga practice. It is also organising free Yoga camps in the district. People have to reserve some time from their busy schedule to practise Yoga, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.C. Satish said that Yoga practice should not be confined only to Yoga Day. It should become a daily routine. There are several examples wherein westerners are coming to India just to learn Yoga and it is gaining momentum across the world, he said.

District AYUSH officer Sangamesh Kalahal said that Yoga is a gift given by India to the world. After the UNO passing a resolution to celebrate Yoga Day on June 21, over 190 countries are celebrating this day. Various schools too have brought Yoga under school curriculum.

The AYUSH Department would conduct a mass Yoga programme on Friday at 6.45 a.m. at the R.N. Shetty District Stadium. He appealed to the people to participate in large numbers and learn asanas taught by leading Yoga instructors.