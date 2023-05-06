HamberMenu
Good response to vote-from-home

May 06, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district recorded voters’ turnout of 94.22% for the newly introduced home-voting initiative. Between April 29 and May 6, as many as 2,237 people exercised their franchise at their residences.

Among the total 2,374 voters, which includes those aged over 80 and those physically challenged, 2,237 availed of the facility. The election staff visited their houses and helped the voters.

Of the 149 Absentee Voters on Essential Services (AVES), 126 have voted, registering 84.56% of the response, according to a release issued by Shivamogga district administration.

