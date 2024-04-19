Good response to ‘vote from home’ in Mysuru

April 19, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Election Commission’s move to facilitate ‘vote from home’ for senior citizens aged above 85 years and the persons with disabilities (PwDs) that concluded on Thursday was well received in Mysuru district as nearly 97 per cent of elders who opted for the facility cast their ballots from the convenience of their homes.

Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur, Periyapatna come under the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency while H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, Varuna, and T. Narasipura are part of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency and K.R. Nagar comes under the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. But all the Assembly constituencies are part of Mysuru district.

In total, 1,881 senior citizens had availed of the facility after submitting 12D forms to the election authorities. Out of 1,881 voters, 1,819 cast their ballots. While 62 voters did not cast their ballot, 34 persons, who had opted for home voting passed away before acting their vote. As many as 28 voters were not available at their homes even after two visits by the polling team, a note said here.

The highest 100 percent voting was recorded in H.D. Kote where all 46 seniors who had opted for the facility cast their ballot.

The percentage of voting in other assembly constituencies is like this – Nanjangud 98.21 per cent, T. Narasipura 95.26 per cent, Varuna 95.89 per cent, K.R. Nagar 97.08 percent, Chamaraja 97.11 per cent, Chamundeshwari 96.94 per cent, Hunsur 95.05 per cent, Krishnaraja 95.94 per cent, Narasimharaja 95.54 per cent, and Periyapatna 97.97 per cent.

Though Virajpet and Madikeri Assembly constituencies in Kodagu are also part of the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat, the home voting statistics were confined to Mysuru district.

Out of 587 voters among the persons with disabilities who had opted for home voting, 574 cast their ballot, registering 97.79 percent. While 13 did not vote, eight persons had passed away before voting and five voters were unavailable at their homes despite two visits by the polling team.

The highest 100 percent voting was recorded in H.D. Kote where all 23 PwDs who had opted to vote besides K.R. Nagar and Krishnaraja where 84 and 20 voters who had opted for home voting cast their ballot respectively.

The percentage of voting in other assembly constituencies is like this – Nanjangud 96.92 percent, T. Narasipura 95.95 percent, Varuna 96.97 percent, Chamaraja 95.24 percent, Chamundeshwari 97.06 percent, Hunsur 97.92 percent, Narasimharaja 95 percent, and Periyapatna 98.98 percent.