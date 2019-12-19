Good response to protest call in Hassan

The protest call given by the Left parties and progressive organisations opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act received an impressive response in Hassan on Thursday. Hundreds of people took part in the protest at the Hemavati Statue Circle, violating the prohibitory orders clamped by the district administration.

A majority of the protesters were youths from different parts of the city. They carried placards opposing the CAA and NRC and raised slogans criticising the Central government. The protesters also took the district administration to task for clamping prohibitory orders on the eve of the protest.

As the protesters started gathering in front of the Hemavati statue, the police surrounded them and appealed them to stop the protest citing the prohibitory orders. The protesters refused to stop, even as more people joined in them.

The police made preparations to take them into custody. Additional policemen were called in and two police vehicles also arrived at the spot. However, the protesters continued to raise slogans against the Centre. Workers of the Congress, JD(S), CPi(M), CPI, Raitha Sangha, Muslim Welfare Association, Tipu Sangharsha Samiti and other organisations participated.

Dharmesh, district CPI(M) president, came down heavily on the Centre for its controversial law. “We and our forefathers have been living in this country. Nobody has the right to question our citizenship. If there are any illegal immigrants, let the government take action against them. But, asking everyone to prove their citizenship is unconstitutional”, he said.

Nasir Hussain Rizvi of the Muslim Welfare Association said the CAA was unconstitutional and it divided people of the country based on religion. “We will continue our protest against the controversial law peacefully”, he said. Congress leader H.K. Mahesh said the Congress had been opposing the act and would continue its protest until it was withdrawn.

The protest ended by 12.10 p.m. and the protesters dispersed. The police did not detain anyone.