Good response to pet show

Participants at the Dasara Pet Show in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Participants at the Dasara Pet Show in Mysuru on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Dasara Pet Show on Wednesday evoked a good response with owners coming from places other than Mysuru too.

More than 40 dog breeds and Persian cats, all numbering over 300, took part in the show, which was organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) at University Hockey Grounds.

Owners from Mysuru, Kodagu, and other places brought their pets to compete in four categories for which the organisers had kept attractive prizes.

The dog breeds included Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Beagle, Labrador, Golden Retriever, Boxer, Doberman, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky, Lhasa Apso, Mudhol Hound, Rajapalayam, Chihuahua, and Akita.

The best pets bagged prizes and certificates which were presented to their owners by the judges. A veterinary clinic had been set up at the venue for the benefit of the pet owners.

The show drew many pet lovers who had come with their families, especially children, to see the dog breeds. Some dog owners were seen displaying their pets’ skills.

