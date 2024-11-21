Good response to outreach programme for Defence pensioners at MLIRC in Belagavi

An outreach programme, Sparsh, was conducted for the benefit of retired army personnel at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belagavi on Wednesday.

It was organised by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Bengaluru, in coordination with MLIRC as part of DLC Campaign 3.0 at the Sharqat Auditorium.

The programme was aimed at educating Defence pensioners about the various facilities provided by Sparsh, including the robust grievance redressal mechanism.

Detailed briefings were given to acquaint pensioners with the benefits and processes of Sparsh. Dedicated counters were set up to assist pensioners with registration, pension-related anomalies, grievance redressals, while on-the-spot solutions were provided by the PCDA team.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and Deputy Commandant, HOTT, MLIRC, Colonel C. Ramnathkar were present.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the veterans of steadfast support in resolving any grievances beyond the scope of Sparsh, while the MLIRC Deputy Commandant emphasized the requirement for spreading awareness among the veterans on various aspects of the outreach programme.

The programme saw an overwhelming response with a large number of veterans participating actively, highlighting the trust and interest of the veteran community in such initiatives. The collaborative approach of the Defence Liaison Cell and local authorities was highly appreciated, fostering greater confidence among veterans.

