 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Good response to outreach programme for Defence pensioners at MLIRC in Belagavi

Published - November 21, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
An outreach programme was conducted for the benefit of retired army personnel at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Wednesday.

An outreach programme was conducted for the benefit of retired army personnel at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An outreach programme, Sparsh, was conducted for the benefit of retired army personnel at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belagavi on Wednesday.

It was organised by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Bengaluru, in coordination with MLIRC as part of DLC Campaign 3.0 at the Sharqat Auditorium.

The programme was aimed at educating Defence pensioners about the various facilities provided by Sparsh, including the robust grievance redressal mechanism.

Detailed briefings were given to acquaint pensioners with the benefits and processes of Sparsh. Dedicated counters were set up to assist pensioners with registration, pension-related anomalies, grievance redressals, while on-the-spot solutions were provided by the PCDA team.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and Deputy Commandant, HOTT, MLIRC, Colonel C. Ramnathkar were present.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the veterans of steadfast support in resolving any grievances beyond the scope of Sparsh, while the MLIRC Deputy Commandant emphasized the requirement for spreading awareness among the veterans on various aspects of the outreach programme.

The programme saw an overwhelming response with a large number of veterans participating actively, highlighting the trust and interest of the veteran community in such initiatives. The collaborative approach of the Defence Liaison Cell and local authorities was highly appreciated, fostering greater confidence among veterans.

Published - November 21, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.