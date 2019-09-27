Good response to heritage walk

The heritage walk organised by the district administration and the Department of Tourism in association with others on the occasion of the World Tourism Day elicited good response from the public.

A large number of people from different walks of life took part in the heritage walk that was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa on the historic Durgadevi temple premises. It passed through major localities of the city. En route, participants visited several locations of historical and cultural importance and had glimpse of history of this British-era town.

Addressing the participants, Ms. Deepa said that everyone has to take time off from their busy schedule of life to visit and appreciate heritage sites of historical and cultural importance. “In a nation with such diversity like India, every town and village has its own heritage sites but we often ignore them and hardly try to understand their historical and cultural importance and appreciate them. This apart, efforts should be made to see that heritage sites in our places receive proper publicity so that they could be developed into tourist attractions,” she said. About Dharwad, she said that apart from being the cultural and literary hub of North Karnataka, it is a place of historical significance dating back to the pre-British era. During the British-era, several buildings and projects added to its wealth of heritage and those structures still catch the attention of visitors here. The citizens need to show greater amount of interest to preserve and conserve heritage sites of the city, she said.

Department of Tourism Assistant Director Mallikarjun and Vision Fly BTA College principal Prakash Shivalli were present.