Good response to chilli market in Ballari

“With a chilli market being established in the APMC Yard here, chilli growers are a happy lot. For, we are now able to sell our produce locally and are relieved of the stress and strain, additional overheads and the like which we had to undergo earlier to go to either Byadgi in Haveri district or Challakere in Chitradurga district to sell the produce,” Thimmappa from Siddamanahalli in Ballari taluk told The Hindu, with glee in his eyes. This has been the opinion of not only farmers but also of local traders and commission agents as they are now able to trade locally, while avoiding going to other markets.

The chilli market yard, which was a long-pending demand of farmers, was established by the APMC on December 16.

It would function on Saturdays.

On the first day itself, around 200 lots of chilli arrived, of which around 8,000 bags (approximately 2,500 quintals) were traded.

On the second Saturday (December 23), more than 300 lots arrived and sales were brisk.

On an average, chilli is cultivated in 21,000 hectares of the district, with a major chunk being in Sirguppa and Ballari taluks, having irrigation facilities.

What was significant is that traders from outside the district, including those from Madhya Pradesh, arrived to purchase chilli in the second week.

“On coming to know about the new market through my fellow traders, I came here and found that the quality of chilli was good. I will be coming to this market regularly henceforth,” Amrit Lal, a trader from Madhya Pradesh, said.

“The market, apart from relieving us from the burden of going to other places, will help us dispose of our produce and get cash which will be helpful in fulfilling our commitments, including repayment of loans and clearing our dues to dealers of seeds, chemical and fertilizers. Though cold storage facilities are available, fresh chilli fetches us more price,” Mahadev, another farmer from Sirguppa taluk, said.

“On taking the decision to set up the market, we had to do lot of spadework to do, including approaching traders in other markets to participate in e-auction, assuring them of providing basic facilities and communicating to farmers about the market being established. We are happy that the response has been very good from both traders and farmers and hope that it would continue. Meanwhile, we will initiate all necessary steps to improve the facilities in the market,” S. Nagaraj, Chairman of APMC, said and thanked Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge and other elected representatives, including Allum Veerbhadrappa, MLC, for their support.